Uttarkashi Tunnel: Rat-Hole Miners Begin Manual Drilling To Save 41 Trapped

Setback: This comes after the the auger joint of the drilling machine broke inside the rescue pipes on Saturday, thus blocking the passage. A day later, the rescue team had used a plasma machine to cut the auger to expedite the rescue operation.

A portion of the tunnel had collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on 12 November, and rescue operations have been underway since.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) told news agency ANI that the broken part of the auger machine and debris have been removed.

"We expect manual probing to begin by the evening today. In the vertical drilling, we achieved 15 metres of depth yesterday, today we have crossed around 30 metres. Another vertical probe of around 6-8 inches is being done next to it, which has reached around 76 metres and it will be our alternative lifeline...Rescue work is being done from three places, out of which two including top-down drilling and horizontal drilling are absolutely reliable," Hasnain said.