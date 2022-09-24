Body of Missing Uttarakhand Woman Found Near Razed Resort, SIT Probe Ordered

The body of a missing girl was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday, 24 September, police officials told news agency ANI. “The deceased’s brother and father were here and they identified the body,” a police official said.

This comes a day after Pulkit Arya, the son of a former BJP minister, Vinod Arya, and three others were arrested for murdering the19-year-old receptionist.