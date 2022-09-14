63-Year-Old Chemistry Professor at IIT-Roorkee Found Dead in His Apartment

Image used for representational purposes only.
A professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee was found dead in his apartment on Monday, 12 September, the police said.
Sixty-three-year-old Kailash Chand Gupta, a chemistry professor at IIT-Roorkee, was found dead on his chair inside his flat, located on the fifth floor of the Hills View Apartments on the campus.
Further, Gupta had not been seen by anybody for the last 4-5 days, as per the police.
After being informed about the matter, the police broke down his door and found the body, which was then sent for post mortem.
“After looking at the body, it seems it is 4-5 days old. He was inside the room for the last few days and he was found dead on his chair," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Singh Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He also said that the body was sent for post-mortem to understand the case of death.
However, no suicide note was recovered from the flat, The Times of India reported the police as saying.
