Jindal University Student Found Dead Outside Campus, Kin Allege Ragging

Sonepat police have initiated inquest proceedings after the incident came to light.
(Photo: OP Jindal University website.)
(If you have thoughts of self-harm, or you know someone who is in distress, please show them your sympathy and call these numbers for local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A BBA (Hons) student of OP Jindal Global University, identified as Sanskaar Chaturvedi, 19, was found dead outside the campus on an under construction road on Sunday evening, 11 September.
Meanwhile, Sonepat police have initiated inquest proceedings after the incident came to light. Police said Chaturvedi is a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, while his sister teaches at the university.
Vipin Kadian, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Sonepat’s Rai village, said:
Meanwhile, the student’s cousin told media, “My cousin was studying in second year. Yesterday, we got information that he died under mysterious circumstances. We do not know the cause of death. Apparently usko… kaafi college se stress tha aur kuch usko ragging ki complaint (pauses) ya wo saari problems face kar raha tha wo,” The Indian Express reported.
He added, “We request authorities to conduct a thorough probe. We have filed a complaint with police.”
Police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.
Devender Kumar, SHO, Rai police station, said, “The student was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A probe has been initiated. The family has filed a complaint alleging some students had been ragging the victim. As per doctors, the victim had minor bruises on his head.”
A spokesperson of the university said, “OP Jindal Global University is saddened to share the news of the untimely demise of Mr Sanskaar Chaturvedi, student of BBA (Hons), Class of 2024 outside the campus.”
On allegations levelled by the family, the spokesperson said, "As per established guidelines, JGU has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of ragging with very robust and protective processes in place for all students in case of any such incident.”
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)