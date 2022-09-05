Karnataka: Seer Found Dead in Belagavi Mutt, Police Recover Note

A seer was found dead in his room at a Lingayat Mutt in Karnataka's Belagavi district, the police said on Monday, 5 September. They also recovered a note from the site.

Devotees found the body of Basavasiddhalinga Swami in his room on the Mutt premises, located in the Negila village of the Bailahongala Taluk.

The police reached the spot and began their investigation. As per the note, the seer did not blame anybody for his death, the police said.