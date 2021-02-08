Glacier Burst: Survey Shows Tapovan Dam ‘Completely Washed Off’

An initial survey shows that Uttarakhand's Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant has been completely washed off after the glacier break, Indian Air Force sources told NDTV on Sunday, 7 February.

"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce, the Tapovan dam, also called Rishi Ganga Project, has been completely washed off," the report said, according to Hindustan Times.

Pictures that were taken from reconnaissance flights showed that the dam which is located at the confluence of Dhauliganga and Rishiganga rivers – around 280 km east of state capital Dehradun – was completely washed off.