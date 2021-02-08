Glacier Burst: Survey Shows Tapovan Dam ‘Completely Washed Off’

An initial survey shows that Uttarakhand's Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant has been completely washed off after the glacier break, Indian Air Force sources told NDTV on Sunday, 7 February.
"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce, the Tapovan dam, also called Rishi Ganga Project, has been completely washed off," the report said, according to Hindustan Times.
Pictures that were taken from reconnaissance flights showed that the dam which is located at the confluence of Dhauliganga and Rishiganga rivers – around 280 km east of state capital Dehradun – was completely washed off.
Though the construction work and hutments in the valley have been damaged, the main road between Joshimath and Tapovan is intact, according to NDTV.
As per Air Force sources, rubble was seen from the entry level of Nanda Devi glacier till as down as Pipalkoti and Chamoli along Dhauliganga and Alaknanda. The IAF said on Twitter that an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken a reccee of the affected areas.
As per NTPC officials, the flood had damaged a part of its Tapovan Vishnugad plant. Around 170 people who were working at the NTPC facility are missing.
The Air Force, along with the Army and the Navy, are helping with the rescue efforts.
CM Rawat told ANI that the government has undertaken measures to handle the situation for now.
The state government also announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of the deceased who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.
(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times and NDTV.)
