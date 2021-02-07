Chamoli Glacier Break: ITBP Rescues 16 Trapped in Tapovan Tunnel

At least 16 people who were trapped in the Tapovan Tunnel after it was blocked following a glacier break in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday, 7 February.
Visuals shared by ITBP showed personnel helping people clamber out of the tunnel. ITBP personnel were later seen carrying rescued persons on stretchers to the nearest road for medical treatment.
Home Minister Amit Shah too took to Twitter to share a clip of ITBP personnel conducting rescue operations at the tunnel and lauded them.
At least 10 people were confirmed dead and hundreds reported to be missing at the time of writing this report, after a glacier break triggered flash floods in Chamoli district on Sunday.
The Central and the state governments sprung into action after the tragedy struck.
Along with the ITBP, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) have also been deployed for the search and rescue operations.
Defence officials, according to ANI, have further said that two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of National Disaster Response Force and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment were sent from Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, the state government too has promised financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each.
Published: 07 Feb 2021,08:22 PM IST