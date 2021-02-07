‘India Stands With Uttarakhand’: Politicos on Chamoli Flash Flood

A flash flood triggered by a glacier breach has wreaked significant devastation in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. 150 labourers are feared missing and 10 bodies have been recovered so far.
Various political leaders as well as other public figures have taken to Twitter to express their distress over the tragedy and extend support to those affected by the disaster.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 7 February, in the aftermath of the flash flood took to Twitter to say that he is, “Constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand.”
President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to share that he was deeply worried and that he was praying for the well-being and safety of the people.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tridivesh Singh Rawat tweeted a thread giving details of the disaster, as well as of the rescue operations underway.
Further, CM Rawat has asked those stuck in affected area or those in need of help to call on: 1070 or 9557444486.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Indian Air Force has been alerted in addition to the NDRF, ITBP and SDRF.
Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the state government and Congress workers to help the people.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to say that he has been watching the visuals emerging from Chamoli and that in this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people affected by the tragedy.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to say that the Delhi government is ready to provide all help to the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time.
BJP’s Jyotriaditya Scindia also tweeted that he was praying for everyone’s safety.
In the meantime, other public figures have taken to Twitter to urge the government to stop ‘dangerous’ development projects in the state.
Published: 07 Feb 2021,06:07 PM IST