UP: Zila Panchayat Passes Proposal to Rename Aligarh as Harigarh

After Firozabad, it is now the zila panchayat of Aligarh that has passed a resolution seeking to rename Aligarh as Harigarh.



The resolution was passed on Monday, 16 August, and the members claimed that it had been a long-pending demand.



The proposal was passed in the first meeting of the panchayat without any opposition with 50 out of 72 members in attendance.

Vijay Singh, zila panchayat chairman for Aligarh, said, "It had been a long-pending demand to rename Aligarh as Harigarh."



The zila panchayat approved the proposal unopposed. It would now be forwarded to the state government for approval.