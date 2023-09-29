UP School Teacher Arrested For Asking Muslim Student to Slap Classmate

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district was arrested on Thursday, 28 September, for "inciting communal hatred" after she allegedly told a Muslim student to slap his Hindu classmate for "not answering a question in class."

This comes three days after the Supreme Court pulled up the state government over lapses in its probe of the Muzaffarnagar incident.

The location: The alleged incident took place at a private school on Tuesday, 26 September, in Dugawar village under the Asmoli police station limits in Sambhal district, police said.

What happened: According to the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint, the 10-year-old student's father alleged that his son, a Class 5 student, was slapped by a Muslim student at the behest of the teacher, identified as Shaista.