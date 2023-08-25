'Hit Him Harder': UP Teacher 'Encourages' Kids to Beat Muslim Student

A video, purportedly showing a teacher asking students to beat one student has gone viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Namita Chauhan)
In a purported video that has sparked outrage on social media, a teacher, Tripta Tyagi from Neha Public school in Khubbapur, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh is seen allegedly telling other students to hit a seven-year old Muslim student.
The video was shot by a relative of the student on 24 August, The Quint has accessed the video. Tripti can be seen calling forth all the students in the class to hit the student in the class. As the students hit him, she can be heard saying, "Moo lal horaha hain, kamar pe maaro saare." (His face is becoming red, hit him on the back).
The Quint reached out to the father of the child, who said he is in the process of filing the complaint against the teacher.
In the clip, the teacher was also heard saying, "I had taught him Maths' table of five but...." then it's inaudible.
The father of the child told The Quint, "The students hit for an hour and there were 60-70 of them. Their cheeks were red and were hit on the back. When we inquired and asked her why she was hitting them, she said, "I will do what I want.'"
Dr Ravi Shankar, Circle Officer Khatauli range had earlier given a statement on X, (Formerly known as Twitter) stating, "One video has gone viral on social media wherein this incident has come to limelight, making the students hit one particular student. We have taken cognizance of it and looked into it."
He continued, "It is from Mansoorpur thana, Khubbabpur village. This is from one of the sections at a school there and the student is being hit and some condemnable remarks have been made."
He concluded saying that the police is in touch with the concerned people and is in the process of investigating the case.
Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the case, National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, Priyanka Kanoongo wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "We are beginning the investigation in this case. It is a humble request for everyone' to not share the video of the child being beaten. Share information about such incidents over email. Don't commit the crime of identifying the child.
This is a developing story. (*Name changed to protect identity).