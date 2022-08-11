Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UP: Police Constable Stages Protest Against DCP Over Quality of Food Provided

UP: Police Constable Stages Protest Against DCP Over Quality of Food Provided

The constable, named Manoj Kumar, was later whisked away by police officials.
The Quint
India
Published:

Police constable protesting over the quality of food in UP's Firozabad on Wednesday, 10 August. 

|

(Photo: Video screenshot)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police constable protesting over the quality of food in UP's Firozabad on Wednesday, 10 August.&nbsp;</p></div>

A police constable on Wednesday, 10 August, protested against the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad over the issue of allegedly providing substandard food to police personnel.

The constable, named Manoj Kumar, was later whisked away by the police.

Kumar also used to protest in the mess daily over the quality of food being given to him and others, which he alleged was raw.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT