'Dal or Water?': Surprise Inspection at UP Police Mess Exposes Poor Food Quality

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Dixit was seen scolding the staff over the quality of food being served there.
(Video Screenshot)
Video Inputs: Brijendra Dubey
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editors: Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Kumar
In a surprise inspection at the district mess in the Police Lines earlier this week, Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Dixit was seen scolding the staff over the quality of food being served there.
"What is this dal made of? Give some to me. This dal is water. This is less of a dal, more of water," Dixit said in anger to the cook at the mess.
"Now that the Firozabad case came to light, will you make amends now? This is what you get paid for? If you cook with your heart, then the food automatically becomes tasty. These people live away from their homes and that's why they eat here," said Dixit, while scolding the mess staff.
The district police chief also asked the personnel why didn't they complain about the poor quality of food earlier.
Two days after the inspection, Dixit issued a statement claiming the food quality has improved.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)