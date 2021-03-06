UP: 3-Yr-Old Dies After Hospital Discharges Her With Open Cuts

In a bizarre incident, a three-year-old girl died in Prayagraj after the doctors of a private hospital, who were performing an abdominal surgery on her, allegedly handed over the girl to the family without stitching up her wounds, after they failed to clear the dues, The Times of India reported.
According to an NDTV report, the parents have alleged that the hospital authorities demanded Rs 5 lakh for the procedure. When they couldn't pay, the hospital allegedly discharged the child without even stitching up her surgical wounds. The hospital has denied this.
The parents, who hail from Kaushambhi district, have alleged in a video that the girl was turned away from the hospital after two stomach surgeries without even stitching up the wound.
The viral video of the girl and her parents shows the father explaining the situation while the child writhed in pain.
A day after the tragic incident, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked for a factual and action taken report in 24 hours, they sought strict action against United Medicity Hospital and the doctors, if negligence on their part is proved.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Prayagraj district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami constituted a two-member investigation committee comprising the chief medical officer and additional district magistrate.
“A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the girl was admitted to the private hospital on 16 February. She underwent an operation and then she was referred to SRM Hospital, but the parents took her to the children's hospital instead," Samar Bahadur, Additional Superintendent of Police, told the media.
The United Medicity Hospital has, however, denied the parents' allegations, NDTV reported. Officials said the girl had not been in the hospital for at least three days before her death. Pramod Kumar, its medical director, told NDTV that the girl had spent up to 15 days there earlier before being referred to a specialised government facility. Her parents were charged only ₹ 6,000 despite incurring a bill of ₹ 1.2 lakh.
