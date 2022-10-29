UP Patient Death: Probe Finds IV Wasn't Fruit Juice, Hospital Demolition Stayed

The local administration has further tightened the noose on the hospital by serving the owner of the building a demolition notice. In a notice by the Prayagraj Development Authority, it was alleged that the hospital is being run from a residence which has illegally come up in contravention with the norms that have been laid out.

The notice also mentioned that the hospital was served a show cause notice in 3 September last year and that a hearing had been scheduled on 9 September 2021 and 5 October 2021 but no one from the aggrieved side turned up.

Subsequently, a demolition notice was issued on 11 January earlier this year and now, the hospital has been served an ultimatum to vacate the premises by 28 October.