Uttar Pradesh: Body of Missing Minor Girl Found at Asaram's Ashram in Gonda

Late on Thursday night, a strong foul smell emanated from the car. When some of the ashram workers opened the door, they found the girl's body and immediately informed the police.

The police have sealed the ashram and a forensic team is examining the car in which the body was found.

The deceased's mother said the girl went missing on Tuesday night, and that she, along with others, had searched for her in nearby areas. She also informed that her husband had also been missing for several years.