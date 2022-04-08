Uttar Pradesh: Body of Missing Minor Girl Found at Asaram's Ashram in Gonda

The body of a 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing on 5 April, has been found on the premises of an ashram owned by jailed godman Asaram in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.
Photo: Screengrab / Accessed by The Quint
The police said that the girl's body was found in a vehicle parked inside the ashram.
The girl had been missing for the last four days. The car in which the body was found had been parked in the ashram for the last few days.
Late on Thursday night, a strong foul smell emanated from the car. When some of the ashram workers opened the door, they found the girl's body and immediately informed the police.
The police have sealed the ashram and a forensic team is examining the car in which the body was found.
The deceased's mother said the girl went missing on Tuesday night, and that she, along with others, had searched for her in nearby areas. She also informed that her husband had also been missing for several years.
Asaram is currently serving a life term at the Jodhpur Central Jail in connection with the rape of a minor girl. The apex body of saints in the country had declared him a fake ascetic.
