Woman's Body Found Hanging in Unnao Hospital; Family Alleges Gangrape, Murder

The body of a woman was found hanging in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday, 30 April, a day after she started working there. The family of the woman alleged that she was gangraped and murdered.
On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the hospital and sent the body for a post-mortem exam.
They also registered a case against three employees of the hospital on charges of gangrape and murder.
The hospital staff claimed that the woman had spent the night at the hospital, which is located in Unnao's Bangarmau area, and was found hanging the next morning.
A police team, led by Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Vikramajit Singh, brought the body down and sent it for a post-mortem exam after the completion of formalities.
