Lucknow Mall Row: A Look at LuLu Group's Investments & Owner Yusuff Ali's Empire

Ever since a video of a few men offering namaz in Lucknow's LuLu Mall premises went viral on social media, several claims against it have been made by Hindutva groups in the past few days.

Some of the claims include,"LuLu Mall discriminates against Hindus; 70 percent staff of the LuLu Mall staff is Muslim; most men hired in LuLu Mall are Muslims and most women are Hindus."

Following protests by right wing groups, demands to chant Hanuman Chalisa at the mall, claims and counter-claims by the mall authorities, police complaints, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's warnings against "unnecessary demonstrations", four people were arrested on Tuesday, 19, July for offering namaz in the premises after being booked under several sections relating to spreading religious unrest and enmity.