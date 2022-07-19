Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Breaking news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20194 People Arrested for Offering Namaz at Lucknow's Lulu Mall

4 People Arrested for Offering Namaz at Lucknow's Lulu Mall

A video of several people offering namaz at the Lucknow mall went viral on social media last week.
The Quint
Breaking News
Published:

Notices regarding the ban of religious prayers put up inside the atrium of LuLu Mall, a day after a group of people allegedly offered namaz on the premises, in Lucknow.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Notices regarding the ban of religious prayers put up inside the atrium of LuLu Mall, a day after a group of people allegedly offered namaz on the premises, in Lucknow.</p></div>

Four people were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday, 19 July, days after a video of them offering namaz at Lucknow's Lulu Mall went viral on social media, triggering a controversy.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT