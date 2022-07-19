4 People Arrested for Offering Namaz at Lucknow's Lulu Mall

Notices regarding the ban of religious prayers put up inside the atrium of LuLu Mall, a day after a group of people allegedly offered namaz on the premises, in Lucknow.
(Photo: PTI)
Four people were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday, 19 July, days after a video of them offering namaz at Lucknow's Lulu Mall went viral on social media, triggering a controversy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)