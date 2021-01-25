UP: License Mandatory to Keep Liquor over Prescribed Limit at Home

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has now made it mandatory to have a license to keep liquor over the prescribed limit at home.

As per the revised excise policy in Uttar Pradesh, "Individuals will have to obtain a license to purchase, transport or keep in private possession liquor in excess of the prescribed retail limit."

According to the new policy, the limit of purchasing, transport, or private possession of alcohol per person or in a house is fixed at six litres .

In order to consume more liquor than this, a license has to be obtained from the Excise Department.