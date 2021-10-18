Samajwadi Party MLA Files Nomination for UP Dy Speaker's Post With BJP's Support

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Nitin Agarwal filed his nomination on Sunday, 17 October, to be elected as deputy speaker of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Legislative Assembly with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Agarwal, after filing his nomination, stated that he is yet to officially join the BJP.

Meanwhile, SP announced that it will field the six-time MLA Narendra Verma as the candidate for the post of deputy speaker against Agarwal.