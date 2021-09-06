Over 170 Children Hospitalised of Chronic Diseases in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

Patients receive treatment at Sarojini Naidu Childrens Hospital, in Prayagraj.
In an alarming development, over 170 children had been admitted in the Motilal Nehru Hospital of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday, 5 September, due to chronic illnesses such as pneumonia and encephalitis, wherein oxygen support is required.
"A few days back, when I did the inspection of the children ward, there were 120 beds. We have received 171 patients. So, we have shifted 2-3 children in one bed. Cases of dengue are fewer here. Some chronic diseases like encephalitis and pneumonia, where they need oxygen support, are admitted here," Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Nanak Saran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
While the CMO assured ANI that the children were receiving best possible treatment, a parent told the news agency that their child, who was admitted at the hospital, was not given a bed or proper medical attention.
Children across other districts of Western Uttar Pradesh have also reported severe illnesses, which have surfaced in the wake of the floods in the state. A number of children have died in Firozabad due to a dengue-like fever that has gripped the district.
The death toll due to a mysterious dengue-like fever that has wreaked havoc in western Uttar Pradesh has claimed at least 51 lives, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, 5 September, citing government sources.
As many as 475 persons inflicted with the disease were admitted in Firozabad's Autonomous State Medical College on Sunday.
Characterised by high fever, a sharp drop in platelet counts, along with cold and cough, the dengue-like fever has gripped thousands of people in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura and Baghpat, within the past few weeks.
