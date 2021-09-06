Over 170 Children Hospitalised of Chronic Diseases in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

In an alarming development, over 170 children had been admitted in the Motilal Nehru Hospital of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday, 5 September, due to chronic illnesses such as pneumonia and encephalitis, wherein oxygen support is required.

"A few days back, when I did the inspection of the children ward, there were 120 beds. We have received 171 patients. So, we have shifted 2-3 children in one bed. Cases of dengue are fewer here. Some chronic diseases like encephalitis and pneumonia, where they need oxygen support, are admitted here," Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Nanak Saran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While the CMO assured ANI that the children were receiving best possible treatment, a parent told the news agency that their child, who was admitted at the hospital, was not given a bed or proper medical attention.

