Uttar Pradesh Govt Failed to Discuss People's Issues, Say SP, RLD MLAs

"The government should make it clear how women will be protected because the statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau and Women's Commission say that Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crime incidents against women,'' PTI quoted him as saying.

He also raised the issue of the fee hike at Allahabad University. Students of Allahabad University have been agitating for 800 days for the demand of student union elections but the government responded with 500 times increase in their fee as a "gift," Yadav alleged.

"Law and order have completely collapsed in the state," Yadav said, alleging that the government is not responding to the issues of people.

"The government should answer on inflation, what concrete steps have been taken to provide employment, and what measures have been taken on the law and order front," he added.