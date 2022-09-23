UP Assembly Passes Amendment Bill Denying Anticipatory Bail to Rape Accused

The amendment bill also provisions that the cost of police action in such cases will be borne by the guilty.

The government had earlier invoked the ‘Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Act, 2020' to constitute a Claims Tribunal for such recovery.

The mechanism to determine who will be responsible for the loss caused during a demonstration or strike has also been made clear in the amendment.

Both the bills, which were tabled in the house on Thursday, were passed by a voice vote in the absence of the main Opposition Samajwadi Party, and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had earlier boycotted the proceedings.