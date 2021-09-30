Gorakhpur 'Murder': CM Yogi Orders Dismissal of Cops Involved in Serious Crimes

Meenakshi Gupta, however, has alleged that the policemen misbehaved with her husband and assaulted him when he objected to their behaviour.

In a video that has been widely circulated, Meenakshi Gupta states that the police had discouraged her from filing an FIR. Gupta's family has demanded a CBI probe into the case.

The post-mortem report has revealed that several injuries were inflicted upon Gupta, and cites the cause of death as “coma antemortem injury.”

Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday met with the Gorakhpur deceased's family, assuring Meenakshi Gupta that a CBI probe would be recommended into the death, if she sends a communication requesting one.

The chief minister also assured her of other assistance, including the provision of a government job for her, and the transfer of the murder case to Kanpur, as per her demand, news agency IANS reported.