UP Govt Increases Stipend for Medical Interns, But Concerns Remain

After strikes and protests, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase stipends for MBBS and BDS medical interns.

For the past many years, medical interns in UP have been paid a stipend of Rs 7,500 a month, which is about Rs 250 a day. This has now been increased to Rs 12,000 per month. There are about 40 medical colleges in the state (including government and private), which have more than 2,500 interns in total.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit, many of these doctors came out to protest while simultaneously discharging their duties. The Quint, has in the past, covered these protests. However, even after this increase, some doctors are expressing disappointment.