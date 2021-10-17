Gorakhpur: All 6 Cops Accused in the Death of Manish Gupta Arrested

The business person, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, had been injured in the raid and was hospitalised, but later succumbed to his injuries.
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police completed the arrest of all six cops accused in the death of Kanpur business person Manish Gupta, with the final arrest on Saturday, 16 October.
Gupta was allegedly beaten to death by the police in a hotel in UP’s Gorakhpur, during a late-night raid on 28 September.
Yadav was on the run since the police had registered a case of murder in connection with the incident and was carrying a Rs 1 lakh cash reward on his head, the Times of India reported.
Gupta's wife had alleged that the police officers misbehaved with her husband and assaulted him when he objected to their behaviour.
Furthermore, the cops also allegedly delayed taking him to the hospital.
The post-mortem report had revealed several injuries sustained by Gupta, including an abraded contusion swelling in the middle of forehead, "cutting brain skull underneath brain haematoma present”, lacerated wound over right arm, “abraded contusion on left upper lid while cutting skin underneath haematoma present”, among others.
Meanwhile, six cops were suspended as the UP government faced heat from opposition leaders.
