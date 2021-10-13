Former UP Congress Vice President Laliteshpati Tripathi May Join TMC

Laliteshpati Tripathi, former MLA from Manihan Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, may be joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after 20 October, sources close to Tripathi said.

The TMC confirmed that the party has reached out to him, and talks are on. He had quit the Congress party in September.

At a time when other parties were trying to woo Brahmins, Tripathi's exit was considered a setback to the Congress trying to revive its cadre in the state. Great-grandson of former UP chief minister Kamlapati Tripathi, Lalitesh did not have much electoral success in the recent past though Tripathis are considered influential in the Mirzapur-Varanasi region.