Republic Day Parade: UP Named Best Tableau, Indian Navy Best Marching Contingent

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on 'Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on 'Meghalaya's 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs'.

The tableaux of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation have been declared as the joint winners in the category of Central Ministries and Departments. The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was 'National Education Policy', while the tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'.

Nine tableaux of central ministries and departments had participated in the parade.

The tableaux of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme 'Subhash @125' and the 'Vande Bharatam' dance group have been selected for the special prize category.

In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between 25-31 January.