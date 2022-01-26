Republic Day: Army Regiments March Down Rajpath; Parade to See 75-Plane Flypast

Republic Day 2022.
As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 26 January, is attending the iconic Republic Day parade which has begun at Rajpath.
At the annual procession that highlights India's cultural and military richness, tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries will be displayed, and a grand 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force will also be performed.
The parade is being held on the new, developing Central Vista for the first time, and will follow COVID-appropriate protocols.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950
For a second year in a row, no foreign dignitary will be present at the parade
Attendees are required to carry their double vaccination certificates and children below 15 years of age are not allowed to attend the parade
The Indian Army showcased how its uniforms and rifles have evolved over the decades, at this year's Republic Day parade
Jammu and Kashmir Police ASI Babu Ram conferred with Ashok Chakra posthumously for "displaying valour & exemplary raw courage," at the Republic Day ceremony. His wife Rina Rani and son Manik received the award from President Kovind.
The Republic Day parade has begun at Rajpath with the national anthem and a 21-gun salute.
PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation by placing a tribute at the National War Memorial.
"Happy 73rd Republic Day to all. I bow to all the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the Indian Republic intact. Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom. Jai Hind!" Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
"The Constitution of India is the largest written constitution in the world. This Constitution, composed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of every Indian. Many many greetings to all the countrymen on the 73rd Republic Day of the great Indian Republic," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
"On Republic Day in 1950, our country took the first step in the right direction with confidence. Salute to that first step of truth and equality. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
The Defence Ministry has planned "several firsts" planned during the main parade, as per a press release. These include:
Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme by National Cadet Corps (NCC)
Grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force
Cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition
Display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event and installation of 10 large LED screens for better viewing experience of spectators
Drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, along with projection mapping
This year, the parade has been shifted by thirty minutes from its usual timing of 10 am, in order to allow for better visibility for the flypast.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his residence on the occasion of Republic Day.
"I extend my greetings to all Indians on this Republic Day. I also pay tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP President JP Nadda, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and others unfurled the Republic Day flag on Wednesday.
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka extend their greetings to India on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.
The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath for the country's martyrs.
Then, the prime minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.
The national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem, with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.
The winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. Then, contingents of the Indian Army will march past the saluting dais. The theme of the marching contingents will be the display of the evolution of uniform and weapons of Indian Army over the last 75 years.
The contingents of the Navy and the IAF will follow.
Tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries will be displayed.
The grand finale will see the a flypast by 75 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force, wherein a number of formations will be displayed.
In view of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements in the capital city, intensifying patrolling and imposing curbs on vehicular movement.
Over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed on Republic Day security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures have been intensified, officials told news agency PTI.
CCTVs fitted with facial recognition software and anti-drone equipment have also been installed at several locations in the national capital.
The Republic Day parade will begin from Vijay Chowk, march on Rajpath towards the Amar Jawan Jyoti, reach the India Gate, and will finally enter National Stadium from Gate 1.
In view of the parade, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory that indicates that no traffic will be allowed to move on the Rajpath-Vijay Chowk-India Gate till the parade is over.
The ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate route will be closed for traffic from till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions.
Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed, with four stations – Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg – shut till 12 noon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.
"Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he tweeted.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated Republic Day in Ladakh at an altitude of 15,000 feet, and a temperature of minus 40 degrees Celsius.
The government announced four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri awards on the eve of the national holiday. Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards of the country.
While CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, the Padma Bhushan was conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla, among others.
Meanwhile, the most prominent names in the Padma Shri recipients included Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and singer Sonu Nigam.
