Centre Sends NCDC Team to Probe Deaths in Firozabad Due to Dengue-Like Fever

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has ordered the closure of all schools for Classes 1 to 8 till 6 September due to the outbreak. In his order issued on Monday night, the district magistrate said it will be applicable to all government and non-government schools as well as coaching institutions.



He reportedly said that a team of the World Health Organization (WHO) told him that it could be dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). DHF is a severe and fatal form of the disease, which causes a sudden drop in platelet count and bleeding in the gums.