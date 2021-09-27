Decoding Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet Caste Balancing Move Ahead of Polls

With less than six months for Uttar Pradesh to head to polls, the Bhartiya Janta Party seems to be checking all the boxes in its state Cabinet to ensure a victory.

On Sunday, 26 September, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his Cabinet with seven new faces, with the most prominent being that of former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who was given a Cabinet berth. The UP Cabinet has now been stretched to 60, the maximum allowed constitutionally.

Prasada, who jumped ship from the grand old party earlier this year in June, will reportedly help consolidate the Brahmin vote bank for the BJP.

Aside from Prasada, Sunday’s Cabinet expansion also included Chhatarpal Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik and Dharam Veer Prajapati, who belong to the OBC, SC and ST community, and will all join as ministers of state.