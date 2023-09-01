Months After Suspension Over Namaz Row, UP Bus Conductor Dies By Suicide

An Uttar Pradesh Roadways conductor Mohit Yadav, who was suspended earlier this year in June, died by suicide on 26 August.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Mention of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
An Uttar Pradesh Roadways conductor Mohit Yadav, who was suspended earlier this year in June, died by suicide on 26 August.
The body of 32-year-old Mohit, a resident of Mainpuri, was found on the railway track away from his home. Mohit was suspended from his job as a conductor after a purported video went viral in June.
Shortly after the incident, Mohit had said that two Muslim passengers had asked to stop the bus somewhere for two minutes to offer namaz.
"Other three passengers asked to stop the bus to urinate. At the same time, I asked those two passengers that while others are urinating, you can offer the namaz. Both of them returned by the time other passengers came back. However, one of the passengers made a video of the incident," Mohit had said.
Mohit's close friend told The Quint on condition of anonymity that Mohit's condition had worsened after his suspension. They also alleged that he was being harassed by Bareilly Roadways officials in the name of reinstatement.
Mohit Yadav
The friend further claimed that Mohit had also filed an application with the transport department against his suspension. He was called several times but no conclusion could be reached.
Meanwhile, Regional Manager Deepak Chaudhary said that he was not aware of Mohit's death. "We have two and a half thousand employees. Information of individual employees are restricted to the depot level," he added.
Mohit was the only breadwinner in his family, and he is survived by two younger brothers and a sister. He was married to Rinki in 2013. He also has a 4-year-old son. His family members told The Quint that he had been under mental stress after being suspended from his job.
Mohit Yadav's home in Mainpuri.
"He [Mohit] told me that he will be going to Bareilly on Sunday (27 August), after which he was not seen. On searching the next morning, his body was found lying on the railway track," Rohit further added.
Mohit's wife Rinki alleged that regional manager Deepak Chaudhary repeatedly called Mohit to Bareilly but did not meet him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)