Moradabad Namaz Row | Gathering at Private Venue, Notice: All That Happened

A day after the uproar over a notice served to a Muslim family over taraweeh namaz being offered in a godown in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the police said that the issue was about a dispute over property and not over the gathering.

The UP police, on Sunday, 26 March, had served a notice to 10 people, including the owner Zakir Hussain, for organising a congregation of 25-30 people to offer namaz. The notice was served by the UP police after members of the Bajrang Dal objected to the gathering.

What had happened?: On 25 March, Zakir Hussain had organised a taraweeh namaz of 25-30 people at his private property in Moradabad's Lajpat Nagar area.

"We will not let any new tradition come into force," said Rohan Saxena, state president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.