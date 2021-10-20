Priyanka Gandhi Halted by UP Cops on Way to Meet Kin of Man Who Died in Custody

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, 20 October, was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police from travelling to Agra to meet the kin of a Dalit man who had allegedly died in police custody.
"They say I can't go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?" Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"BJP is killing constitutional rights, crushing the voices of justice," the Congress said in a tweet, sharing a video of the incident.
Previously, Priyanka Gandhi had been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while on her way to Lakhimpur to meet the kin of the farmers who had died in the 3 October unrest in the district.
Gandhi, on Wednesday, had been on her way to visit the family of deceased Arun Kumar, a sanitation worker belonging to the Valmiki community, who had arrested by the local police on Tuesday in connection to theft of Rs 25 lakh in cash from a warehouse in Agra.
SSP Agra G Muniraj has said that Kumar was interrogated and had confessed to his crime, but later died in police custody.
Kumar's family, however, has said that there was foul play by the police, and has lodged a complaint that alleges death due to custodial torture.
"During questioning he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to hospital. Doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per post mortem report," SSP Agra, Muniraj G was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. Family has filed complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by Police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed," ADG Agra Rajiv Krishna has said.
(With inputs from ANI)
