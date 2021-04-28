US to Send ‘Whole Series Of Help’ to India Amid COVID Surge: Biden

The United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 27 April, said that US will send a “whole series of help that India needs” including COVID-19 medicines and other healthcare equipment as it combats the second wave of the pandemic, stating that India had done the same when his country was in dire need of assistance last year.

On Monday, Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken at length, with the US President conveying his support and solidarity with India in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

"We are sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs, including providing for those Remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this," Joe Biden said at a White House news conference, reported PTI.