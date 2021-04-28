India Officially Crosses 2 Lakh COVID Deaths Amid Raging 2nd Wave

As India bears witness to the horrors unfolding during the second wave of the coronavirus, the country crossed the grim statistic of two lakh COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, 28 April.
On Wednesday, a record 3,293 COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,01,187. India had crossed 1 lakh COVID-related deaths on 2 October, 2020.
Meanwhile, a staggering 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases were detected across the country – the highest daily surge recorded in the world since the pandemic began. India’s caseload now stands at 1,79,97,267.
For the seventh straight day, over 3 lakh fresh infections were reported in the country, since it first reported 314,835 new COVID cases on 22 April.
The figure had surpassed the previous highest one-day surge in the world of 297,430 cases recorded by the United States in January.
Wednesday was the eighth consecutive day when India’s death toll crossed the 2,000 mark.
A global comparison demonstrates that USA has seen the highest COVID deaths so far, with the virus killing 5.72 lakh people in the country. Brazil is the second-worst hit with 3.92 lakh deaths, while Mexico has seen 2.15 lakh COVID-related deaths.
India’s death toll of 2,01,187 is the world’s fourth-worst. The country’s death toll rose at an alarming rate recently. Until the first week of August, it was behind the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico.
April has been the deadliest month since the inception of the pandemic, with the last seven days accounting for over half of the deaths reported in the entire month.
Published: 28 Apr 2021,10:16 AM IST