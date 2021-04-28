India Officially Crosses 2 Lakh COVID Deaths Amid Raging 2nd Wave

As India bears witness to the horrors unfolding during the second wave of the coronavirus, the country crossed the grim statistic of two lakh COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, 28 April.

On Wednesday, a record 3,293 COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,01,187. India had crossed 1 lakh COVID-related deaths on 2 October, 2020.