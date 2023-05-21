'I Should Take Your Autograph': US President Joe Biden Tells PM Modi During G7

Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, during his arrival to the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace.
United States President Joe Biden is reported to have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Saturday's, 20 May, Quad meeting, in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
He further stated that Modi has made a significant impact on everything, including what the other three members doing in Quad.
"You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference," Biden added.
PM Modi will interact with Australian CEOs, business leaders and interact with Indian expatriates at a community event in Sydney on Tuesday, 23 May.
In June, the PM is slated to go to US on a state visit following an invitation from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
The US leaders will host PM Modi for a state dinner at the White House.
According to sources,Albanese has said that he is unable to accommodate all the requests he has received for tickets to the community reception in Sydney. The sold-out venue has a capacity of 20,000 people but the Australian PM said he is still receiving requests for tickets.
PM Albanese further remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed the prime minister during the victory lap.
To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph."
The MEA statement further said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States, as the two nations are already collaborating across sectors.
