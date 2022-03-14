'Could Have Responded, Observed Restraint': PM Imran on Indian Missile in Pak

It also questioned as to why India failed to inform Pakistan regarding the "accidental launch" of the missile immediately and demanded to know information regarding the safegaurds that are in place in India to prevent such accidents.

"Pakistan has proposed to New Delhi a joint probe into the incident to establish facts since the missile had landed into Pakistani territory," Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said as per news agency PTI.

India's Defence Ministry on Friday, 11 March claimed that the missile was 'accidentally fired' after a technical malfunction during the course of a routine maintenance. It further added that a high level court of enquiry has been ordered to probe the incident.