Pakistan Claims Unarmed Indian Missile Landed on Its Soil

Pakistan on Friday, 11 March, claimed that an unarmed Indian missile landed on its soil, after which the country summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires over alleged violation of its airspace.

The Indian diplomat, on Thursday night, was told about the alleged violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object,” which entered into Pakistan from ‘Suratgarh’ in India at 6:43 pm (local time) on 9 March, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The object later fell on the ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan’s Punjab province at around 6:50 pm on the same day, causing damage to the civilian property, news agency PTI reported.

Further, Pakistan asked India for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, and to keep it in loop about the outcome of the probe.

(This article will be updated.)