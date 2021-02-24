UPSC: SC Dismisses Aspirants’ Plea Seeking Extra Attempt in 2021

According to PTI, on 9 February, the Centre had told the apex court that it was against granting a one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC Civil Service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The central government had reportedly contended that doing so would be discriminatory to other candidates.

However, it had said that those candidates who were not otherwise age-barred from appearing for the exam in 2021 will be allowed one more extra-attempt, limited specifically to the exam in 2021.



According to Bar and Bench, the note filed by the Centre, said: