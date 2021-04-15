Tin Sheets Set Up to Block View Of Cremation Site in UP’s Lucknow

The leader had also released a three-page statement on Wednesday and called upon the Yogi Adityanath government to stop covering up the numbers related to COVID cases and deaths in Uttar Pradesh.

The city of Lucknow is among one of the worst hit regions in the country, as the COVID-19 infections grow at an alarming rate. The city has over 31,000 active COVID-19 cases, which is 10 times more than what they were just two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also tested COVID positive.