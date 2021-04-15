Tin Sheets Set Up to Block View Of Cremation Site in UP’s Lucknow

Blue tin sheets were reportedly set up to cover the view of Lucknow's Bhainsakund cremation site on Thursday, 15 April, after dreadful visuals of multiple funeral pyres at the site emerged on social media on Wednesday.
In the visuals, workers can be seen erecting a wall using metal sheets, often used for construction.
Reacting to the videos, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to say that this was an effort to hide the tragedy that was unfolding.
"A request to the Government of Uttar Pradesh: It's useless to spend time, resources and energy into hiding, suppressing this tragedy. Take concrete steps to prevent the epidemic, save lives and prevent the spread of infection. This is the call of the hour," the leader wrote in Hindi.
The leader had also released a three-page statement on Wednesday and called upon the Yogi Adityanath government to stop covering up the numbers related to COVID cases and deaths in Uttar Pradesh.
The city of Lucknow is among one of the worst hit regions in the country, as the COVID-19 infections grow at an alarming rate. The city has over 31,000 active COVID-19 cases, which is 10 times more than what they were just two weeks ago.
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also tested COVID positive.
