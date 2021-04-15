Priyanka Gandhi Asks UP Govt to Stop Hiding COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

"There are more than 5,000 posts of doctors lying vacant in district hospitals. There is a total requirement of 45,000 doctors in UP at all levels including primary health centres and community health centres but there are only 13,000 doctors at present," she pointed out.

Priyanka further asked the Yogi Adityanath government to ramp up medical facilities, allow testing by private labs but cap their rates, and ensure an easy and transparent procedure for admission of patients in medical facilities.

The Congress leader sought financial assistance for COVID patients from poor families and increase the vaccination drive.