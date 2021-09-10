UP Police Books Asaduddin Owaisi for 'Communal' Statement, Remark Against PM

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, 9 September, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against All India Majlis-e-Itthehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly disrupting communal harmony, flouting COVID-19 norms and making 'indecent' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The leader was booked under various sections relating to promoting enmity on ground of religion, disregarding order of a public servant, and Epidemic Act, among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Barabanki city police station after his party's rally, news agency PTI reported.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad, stated, "In his speech, the AIMIM chief made statements for vitiating communal harmony and said the 100-year-old Ram Sanehi Ghat mosque was razed by the administration and its debris was also removed. This is contrary to the fact," PTI quoted.

He added, "He also made indecent and baseless remarks against the PM and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister."

He further said that the Hyderabad MP was in violation of COVID-19 norms as his rally saw huge crowds at Katra Chandana on Thursday.

