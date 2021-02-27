UP Man ‘Accidentally’ Shot Dead by Uncle, Claims Was ‘Testing Gun’

In a bizarre incident, a young man in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly died after being shot by his uncle while testing out a country-made pistol during what appears to be a drinking session.
The victim, 19-year-old Prince, was taking a video of the scene at the time, with the shooting captured on camera. The video has been shared widely on social media.
Local news reports have stated that the uncle claims he was testing the gun and the shooting was an accident.
The other two men do not seem to realise the severity of the injury immediately, and the video then cuts out.
The Muzaffarnagar Police replied to a video of the incident shared by NDTV reporter Alok Pandey (WARNING: GRAPHIC VISUALS) to say that a case was registered at the Nayi Mandi police station on 24 February and an investigation is ongoing.
One person has been arrested, while efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused.
Published: 27 Feb 2021,01:14 PM IST