UP Cops Stop Wedding, Detain Couple Over ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, 8 December, stopped a wedding ceremony in Kushinagar and took away the couple, after a tip-off claiming that the Hindu woman was made to convert to Islam for marriage, reported The Indian Express. The couple identified as 39-year-old Haider Ali and 28-year-old Shabeela Khatoon, were let go the next day after finding that they both were Muslims.

The couple reportedly got married on 9 December, after the brother of the bride said that the family had no objection to their marriage.

Ali claimed that he was beaten with a belt and tortured. However, the UP Police denied it, and blamed "miscreants" for spreading "love jihad" rumours, reported The Indian Express, quoting the police.