UP Law Student Arrested for FB Post Against Modi and Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 24-year-old law student in Gorakhpur for allegedly uploading an offensive post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The student, Arun Yadav has been booked under Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation). The police have also invoked the Information Technology Act against him, reported The Indian Express.
The arrest comes after Yadav had allegedly morphed that faces of Modi and Adityanath in the video and then uploaded it on Facebook. He was produced before a local court in Gorakhpur and was sent to judicial custody on Sunday, 18 January.
Following the arrest, Gorakhpur University has also suspended Yadav, pending an enquiry.
“The university has prohibited Arun Yadav’s entry into the campus and has formed a disciplinary committee to inquire into the matter. The committee attempted to contact Arun and made call on his cellphone but it was found switched off. The committee has written a letter to Arun Yadav to give his side of the story,” an official of the university told The Indian Express.
The police said Yadav was from his village in the Chauri Chaura area.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined