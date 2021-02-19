UP Govt Signs MoU With IKEA For Rs 5,000 Cr Investment in State

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has signed an MoU with IKEA, the largest furniture and home applications company of the world, which will invest Rs 5500 crore in Uttar Pradesh during the next five years.

The state government has provided 50,000 square metres of land in Noida for an IKEA outlet which will be one of the biggest ones.

The MoU with IKEA was signed virtually in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

The company has already made payment of Rs 850 crore for land in Noida while the state government earned revenue of Rs 60 crore through stamp duty .