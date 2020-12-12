UP Govt Moves SC Challenging Quashing of Kafeel Khan’s Detention

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, 12 December, approached the Supreme Court of India challenging the Allahabad High Court order, quashing Dr Kafeel Khan’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The state government, in its plea, has said that Dr Khan had a history of committing various offences and that had led to his suspension from service, registration of FIRs against him and the invocation of the NSA.

The plea joined by the central government goes on to say that Dr Khan ignored the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the area around Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and delivered a provocative speech to students gathered near the Bab-e-Syed Gate of the university.