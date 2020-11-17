UP: Two Men Kill, Extract Liver of 7-Year-Old for ‘Black Magic’

A seven-year-old girl was found murdered in Bhadras area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Sunday, 15 November. The minor girl’s liver was extracted by the murderers, NDTV reported.
As per the report, the liver was allegedly removed to perform black magic, believing that it will help a woman give birth to a child.
The girl went missing on the night of Diwali from the Ghatampur area.
A childless couple in the village paid Rs 1,000 to two men who lived near the girl’s house to perform the black magic so that the couple could have a child, NDTV reported.
The two men Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) allegedly kidnapped the minor on Saturday night. As per police, the drunk men first tried to rape the minor and then killed her. After this, the killers extracted the liver from the girl’s body and gave it to the couple as part of the “ritual,” reported NDTV.
The two men and the couple have been arrested, PTI reported.
The police stated that other body parts could also have been extracted, NDTV reported.
“Several teams were deployed to crack the case. The girl’s neighbours, Ankul and Beeran, were picked up based on suspicion. On questioning, they confessed. They said a man called Parshuram, who is the uncle of Ankur, paid them some money to do this.”Brajesh Srivastava, Senior Police Officer
Kanpur's Deputy Inspector of General of Police Preetinder Singh stated that the girl’s body was found by some villagers passing through the jungle on Sunday morning.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to take strict action against the accused. The chief minister has also directed the officials to extend the financial help of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family.
The chief minister also said the case would be heard in a fast-track court so that the accused are punished at the earliest.
(With inputs from NDTV, India Today and PTI)
