UP: Two Men Kill, Extract Liver of 7-Year-Old for ‘Black Magic’

The killers extracted the liver from the 7-year-old girl’s body and gave it to a childless couple, reported NDTV.

An anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A seven-year-old girl was found murdered in Bhadras area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Sunday, 15 November. The minor girl’s liver was extracted by the murderers, NDTV reported. As per the report, the liver was allegedly removed to perform black magic, believing that it will help a woman give birth to a child. The girl went missing on the night of Diwali from the Ghatampur area. A childless couple in the village paid Rs 1,000 to two men who lived near the girl’s house to perform the black magic so that the couple could have a child, NDTV reported.

The two men Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) allegedly kidnapped the minor on Saturday night. As per police, the drunk men first tried to rape the minor and then killed her. After this, the killers extracted the liver from the girl’s body and gave it to the couple as part of the “ritual,” reported NDTV.

The two men and the couple have been arrested, PTI reported.

The police stated that other body parts could also have been extracted, NDTV reported.